The latest video from Apple shows off the best trick of the Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: it apparently makes the tablet float. A passing hummingbird stops by to see how the magic happens.

Watch it now:

Completely without dialogue, the video “iPad Pro — Float” demonstrates the clip-on keyboard’s flexible viewing angles.

It was posted to Apple’s official YouTube channel on April 20.

Apple Magic Keyboard is more than eye-catching

The cantilever hinge is the most obvious feature of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which went up for sale April 15, but users are just as likely to appreciate the keyboard. This includes backlit keys with a scissor action, drawing many positive comments from reviewers.

It’s also Apple’s first iPad keyboard with a trackpad. It debuted after iPadOS 13.4 significantly improved how mice and trackpads function with all Apple tablets.

The Magic Keyboard communicates with the iPad via the Smart Connector, not Bluetooth. The two devices cling to each other magnetically.

This accessory works with the iPad Pro that debuted in March, but is backward compatible with the 2018 professional-grade iPadOS tablet. The version made for the 11-inch iPad is $299. Apple asks $349 for the one designed for its 12.9-inch tablet, putting this accessory well above the cost of rival keyboard cases.