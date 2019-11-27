Thrilling video previews hot new games on Apple Arcade

To make sure some of the best titles recently added to Apple Arcade don’t get overlooked, Apple created a video preview showing off the action from Redout: Space Assault, The Mosaic, Sociable Soccer, Monomals, and more.

Watch it now:

Highlighted in this video are:

Redout: Space Assault — This promises “the fastest, most epic and exciting arcade space battle you can experience on an Apple device.” It was created as an ode to Starfox and Star Wars: TIE Fighter.

The Mosaic — The developers call it a “dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure game.”

Takeshi and Hiroshi — This children’s title “combines the two worlds of puppet animation and Role Playing Game.”

Sociable Soccer — A sports game that’s “is a fresh take on the classic multiplayer soccer genre.”

Monomals — Another game created for kids, this one asks players to “go deep-sea fishing and search for audio-powered creatures.”

All on Apple Arcade

These are only a handful of the 100+ games on Apple Arcade. And playing any or all of them costs $4.99 a month, and no more — in-app purchases and ads are banned from Apple’s gaming service.

Every Apple Arcade offering is playable on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, with game state jumping from device to device as they switch. Plus, many titles support Xbox and PS4 controllers, not just touchscreens and keyboards/mice.