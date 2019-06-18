Satechi’s dual HomeKit plug makes dumb outlets smarter

There’s new home automation option from Satechi. The Dual Smart Outlet allows two devices to be controlled independently. And it supports Apple’s HomeKit so it can be accessed from an iPhone or Mac.

The Dual Smart Outlet can be ordered around directly via Siri, or schedules can turn the connected devices on or off automatically. Users can build scenes — like “Good morning” or “Good night” — and call on Siri to active or deactivate a collection of house lights or other appliances.

Just be aware, Satechi made this smart plug HomeKit only. It doesn’t support Amazon Alexa or Google’s home-automation system.

Also, this accessory just supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks. And remotely controlling HomeKit devices from another network requires an Apple device hub.

Still, as a bonus, the accessory monitors the connected devices’ power consumption in real-time.

Satechi Dual Smart Outlet price

The Dual Smart Outlet launched today for $59.99. Until June 23 though‬, this accessory maker will take 30 percent off its new smart plug with code “DUALOUTLET.” This works on both Satechi.net and Amazon.com.

Buy from: Amazon — $59.99