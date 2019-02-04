Target stores now accept Apple Pay in the U.S.

Target has started rolling out Apple Pay support at all its stores across the United States. The stores’ upgraded NFC-enabled payment terminals mean that the retail giant now accepts Apple’s mobile payment solution, along with Google Pay, Samsung Pay and contactless credit and debit cards.

It’s certainly big news for any retailer with 1,821 stores to hop on the Apple Pay bandwagon. But this is especially significant since Target was previously a notable holdout to this technology.

In early 2017, Target issued a statement claiming, “We have no plans or work underway currently to make Apple Pay available in our stores.” Target went on to launch its own in-store mobile payments platform, called Target Wallet, although this did not offer exactly the same ease of use as Apple Pay.

It became apparent that things might change late last year, when some users reported being able to pay for purchases at the Target store in San Francisco using Apple Pay. This small-scale trial paved the way for the nationwide roll-out now underway. (Target confirmed the move in late January.)

There is one slight exception, however. Target has confirmed that it’s not possible to add its own REDcard debit and credit cards to your Apple Wallet. This is the card users need to participate in Target’s loyalty program, which offers 5 percent off most purchases. As a result, shoppers will still need to carry their wallet or purse with them — or use the Target app for iOS.

Via: MacRumors