New HomeKit products help bring smart lighting to your older home

Leviton's making it easier to add smart lighting to older homes.
Photo: Leviton

Leviton offered five new smart-home products in its Decora line Monday. Three of them help bring HomeKit-enabled smart lighting to older homes, which can be notoriously tricky: the Decora Smart No-Neutral Switch, Dimmer and required Wi-Fi Bridge.

The other two, for more modern abodes, are refreshes of the Decora Smart Motion Sensing Dimmer and Tamper-Resistant Outlet.

Leviton Decora no-neutral products bring smart lighting to older homes

Leviton described the launch of the new HomeKit-supported products in a press release:

The latest devices increase smart lighting control opportunities for Leviton customers, including a new No-Neutral Switch and Dimmer for those living in older homes as well as two new 2nd Gen devices that are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, and HomeKit/Siri to address and support user voice assistant preferences.

Older homes usually don’t have neutral wiring in the electrical wall box, which becomes a thorny issue when you try to retrofit to add smart lighting. Leviton aims to make things easier by offering a new Switch, Dimmer and Anywhere Companion (a wall-mountable switch) that all function via a small Wi-Fi Bridge.

Given those, you can use existing bulbs and skip having to rewire electrical boxes or lighting fixtures. One Decora Smart Wi-Fi Bridge supports up to 25 No-Neutral devices and covers 2,500 square feet. See more details here.

Various bundles available

At Amazon, you can buy the No-Neutral Switch and Bridge Kit for $64.98 or the Dimmer and Bridge Kit for $69.98. Other available bundles include a wire-free switch that you can mount anywhere. If you have the required $19.99 Bridge, the Switch sells by itself for $44.99 and the Dimmer costs $49.99.

Decora Smart Motion Sensing Dimmer and Tamper-Resistant Outlet

In addition to the No-Neutral products, Leviton updated its HomeKit-enabled Smart Motion Sensing Dimmer and Tamper-Resistant Outlet. They both need neutral wiring, so they’re for more contemporary homes.

The Motion Sensing Dimmer offers ambient light sensing, presets for nighttime, a built-in light guide and motion-snooze functionality. You can also use it as a control mechanism for other smart switches and HomeKit automations.

In addition, the Tamper-Resistant Outlet works with loads of up to 15A and is ideal for lamps, fans, small appliances, holiday lighting and more. It’s a built-in smart outlet, not something that sticks out of the wall. And it comes with built-in tamper resistance.

You can buy both products at Amazon. The Decora Smart Motion Sensing Dimmer costs $49.99 and the Tamper-Resistant Outlet goes for $34.99.

