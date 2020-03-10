Apple’s “game-changing” Shot on iPhone ad campaign typically ranges from a single image to a short film such as Lady Gaga’s latest music video. Things have certainly ramped up for the latest installment, however.

In Apple’s newest Shot on iPhone video, debuted Monday, it depicts a beautifully filmed after-hours tour through the iconic State Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Total running time? Five hours, 19 minutes, and 28 seconds. This includes more than 45 galleries and even a live ballet sequence.

You can check it out below. (There’s also a 90-second teaser if you happen not to have five hours to watch the whole thing.)

The visual tour of the museum was filmed by 29-year-old Moscow director Axinya Gog, a rising star in the Russian art world. The crew had only a six hour window to get the filming completed. It took place after closing hours on a Sunday.

Shot on iPhone video in State Hermitage museum is amazing

The Shot on iPhone State Hermitage film is a brilliant bit of advertising for Apple for three reasons. Firstly, it shows off the amazing camera abilities of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Secondly, it serves as a neat demonstration of the device’s impressive battery life. According to AdWeek, the iPhone still had 19% of its battery life remaining at the end of the shoot. Finally, it links Apple with some of the world’s greatest artistic masterpieces. If that’s not a win for Apple, I’m not sure what is!

If you want to skip to a particular part of the tour, Apple has included a handy timecode guide as follows: