Fortnite leak reveals big Battle Pass change for 2020

Epic Games appears to be planning a big change to the Fortnite Battle Pass system in 2020. A new leak reveals an annual purchase option that comes with exclusive cosmetics you can’t obtain elsewhere.

Fortnite offers a brand-new Battle Pass every six weeks or so — alongside the launch of new seasons. Each one costs 950 V-Bucks (around $10), or you can opt for the Battle Bundle for 2,800 (about $28).

The Battle Bundle gets you the Battle Pass, plus it instantly unlocks the first 25 levels, so you don’t have to work your way through them. And it seems there may soon be another bundle option.

Fortnite’s new Annual Pass leaks out

Files found within Fortnite’s latest update — version 11.30 — reveal a “2020 Annual Pass” that includes all of next year’s Battle Bundles. It also promises seven exclusivities cosmetics you can’t get by other means.

It’s not year clear how much the Annual Pass will cost. It will almost certainly be more affordable than buying all of 2020’s Battle Bundles separately, but there’s no sign of an exact figure for now.

We’ll find out more when Epic makes the Annual Pass official. The company has confirmed a “special announcement” for the Game Awards, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET today. This could be part of it.

What’s new in Fortnite 11.30

In the meantime, there’s more to enjoy in Fortnite’s newest update.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can enjoy split-screen multiplayer for the the first time, and you can now preview what’s in the Item Shop by opening up the Fortnite Party Hub on your mobile device.

Epic has also made preparations for its big in-game Star Wars event on December 14. It will show an exclusive preview from upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

You can download Fortnite 11.30 across all platforms today.

Via: Fortnite News