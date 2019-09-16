Moft X’s invisible iPhone stand keeps your handset where you can see it

In a world where our phones are also video calling devices, multimedia viewers and more, having your iPhone lying flat on your desk isn’t always optimal. That’s where a new “invisible” stand created by Moft X comes into play.

Living up to the mantra that truly great design is invisible, its new portable stand allows users to prop up their iPhone at a 60 degree angle. All without a bulky smartphone stand being required. Check it out.

“You need an angle to help you read these vertical contents in clarity [and] comfort,” the stand’s creators note. “So we got the best one — 60°. It has the best viewing angle when you are in the business, the best ergonomics when you interact with it.”

The Moft X stand is, in essence, a similar design to a lightweight picture frame stand. It sits flush, but with an extra fin on the back which unfolds to prop up the device when needed. The stand will work in both portrait and landscape modes without needing any adjustment.

The “paper-thin design” is just 0.19 inches, and weighs only 2.6 ounces. There are some other neat features, too. It can act as a card wallet of sorts, with space for your business card, credit card, and driver’s license. There’s also a magnetic sticky pad which you can use to attach it to the dash in your car or anywhere else you need to secure it. Moft X has also created versions for both iPad and MacBook.

If you’re interested in finding out more, head over to the project’s Kickstarter page. We’d recommend that anyone who considers pledging is aware of the risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. That can include products which ship late, don’t ship as promised, or sometimes don’t ship at all. However, if you’re happy to take your chances, check out the Moft X campaign page to find out more.

Moft X promises to ship its iPhone X stands in November, with prices starting at $16. A tablet stand starts at $17. Higher price tiers are also available.