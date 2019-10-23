Mophie’s beefy iPhone 11 battery case adds hours of life

The latest Mophie Juice Pack Access both protects and extends the battery life of any of the new iPhone 11 models without blocking the Lightning port.

It’s available today, even before Apple can produce its own battery case for these recently-released handsets.

iPhone 11 battery case offers wired and wireless charging

The versions of the Juice Pack Access for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have 2,000mAh batteries, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max version has room for a 2,200mAh battery.

All of these leave open the Lightning port so users can attach headphones and other accessories. Or charge the iPhone directly.

This iPhone 11 battery case itself can be charged up via a USB-C port, or it can get power from an Qi wireless charger. It sends current to the handset wirelessly.

Mophie Juice Pack Access price and availability

Juice Pack Access launched today on the Mophie website, and will be in Verizon stores soon. There are versions specifically for each of the iPhone 11 and iPhone Pro series models, and any of these sell for $99.95.

The only color option currently available is black. Mophie promises blush pink and (Product) Red options will be out soon.

Mophie already offers versions of the Juice Pack Access for the iPhone XS series.