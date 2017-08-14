Apple credited with significantly boosting Taiwan’s exports to the U.S.

Excitement over the iPhone 8, and Apple’s better-than-expected iPad sales, have driven a number of Apple suppliers in Taiwan to experience massive growth in the last financial quarter.

Taken in their entirety, the strong financial performance of Apple’s suppliers was enough to increase Taiwan’s overall exports to the United States in July by a massive 12.5 percent year-on-year in U.S. dollars. For those keeping track at home, that’s pretty darn impressive!

It’s a good year to be an Apple supplier

Among the companies which saw big improvements are TPK Holding, which manufactures the touch module that’s used in the Macbook and Apple Watch, as well as the iPhone’s 3D touch function. TPK saw its sales rise 29.1 percent versus this time last year. Catcher Technology, which is a major Apple casing manufacturer, similarly saw its takings increase 24 percent year-on-year.

Compal Electronics, which assembles the iPad, saw its earnings increase 13.8 percent year-on-year, while MacBook and Apple Watch maker Quanta Computer experienced an increase of 19 percent. Finally, iPhone assembler Pegatron earned 13.8 percent more year-on-year, and fellow iPhone maker Foxconn took in 7.5 percent more revenue year-on-year.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s suppliers typically do work for more companies than just Apple, and it’s not clear how much of the increase Apple represents. With that being said, Apple reported significantly improved iPad sales this past quarter, while the iPhone 8 generation handsets are likely to be Apple’s most important — and eagerly anticipated — upgrades since 2014’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

With at least one analyst predicting that the next year is going to be big enough for Apple to transform it into the world’s first ever trillion dollar company, it’s fair to say that Apple’s got a fair bit to do with the rise in revenue!

Source: Asia Nikkei