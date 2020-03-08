I thought Apple Watch was pointless but now I love it

I never had an interest in Apple Watch. I didn’t see the point of carrying around yet another computer when my iPhone goes with me everywhere. Then I got one, and now that I’ve used Apple’s wearable, I see all the ways it makes my life easier.

It’s made me an Apple Watch convert. Here’s why.

No Apple Watch for me…

I had plenty of good reasons to not want a wrist computer. The most obvious is cost. The most basic model is $199, but I assumed I’d have to get the latest, $399 edition for it to be useful. That’s a lot of money for something I didn’t see much need for.

I also thought it would be inconvenient. My iPhone and iPad need to be plugged in every night. Adding yet a third device that needed a daily recharge wasn’t something I wanted.

I say this so you’ll understand that I wasn’t a natural fit for an Apple Watch. This wearable had to overcome considerable resistance.

…but I was wrong

I got a used Apple Watch Series 2, which you can find for under $100. I was immediately surprised how useful I found this device, despite how obsolete it is.

The killer app for wearables is fitness, and Apple’s is the best I’ve used for this purpose. I don’t set crazy exercise goals because I just want to be healthy, so I appreciate the periodic reminders to stand up, move around, and even take a meditation break.

And an Apple Watch can be a life saver. Even older models like mine constantly monitor your heart. Go for a newer one and you’ll get ECG and fall detection.

Plus, this wearable helps in all kinds of little ways. I hadn’t realized what a hassle it is pulling out my iPhone whenever I get a text until I could easily check them on my wrist. And I love being notified about Slack messages directed at me when I’m away from my desk.

I often listen to podcasts when I’m cooking, cleaning, etc. Being able to skip forward in a show, or pause it, from my Apple Watch without having to stop what I’m doing and walk over to my phone is very convenient.

And Siri is always easily accessible. This makes turning lights on or off with Apple’s HomeKit a snap.

Charging this wearable isn’t nearly the hassle I thought. It goes about 36 hours without forcing me to think about power, but I generally drop in on a wireless charger next to my bed every night.

I’m realistic though

I’m not going to finish by saying “You gotta get one of these!” An Apple Watch can be very convenient. But it’s not a necessity for most people — those who want heart monitoring and fall detection might feel differently, though.

There are plenty of jobs a tiny screen isn’t well suited for. Reading emails is for emergencies only, for example. And I’ve yet to find a game worth my time.

But I also don’t recommend doing what I did and dismiss Apple Watch out of hand. It’s not some passing fad — 30.7 million watchOS wearables shipped throughout 2019, with Apple taking in billions in revenue.

So think about it.