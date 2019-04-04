Luminar Flex adds plug-in power for photographers used to Adobe

Style and workflow get hardwired in the brains of photographers working with programs like Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop. New imaging software can be a hard sell.

Even if the positive reviews for Skylum’s all-in-one Luminar sparked curiosity, many shooters may not hit pause in their firmly entrenched post-production long enough to try it.

Today, Skylum rolled out Luminar Flex, a plug-in it says will add its AI-powered features to photographers used to working with the Adobe suite.

With all of its imaging programs, Skylum wants its customers to spend less time in front of the computer and more time behind the camera. Skylum programs are intuitive and require a shorter learning curve, thanks to pre-set filters and slider bars making adjustments fast and easy.

Luminar Flex comes with Accent AI, which analyzes photos and applies adjustments to like color and tone in seconds. The sliders will let photographers dial those details back based on personal taste.

It also features enhancing tools for the sky, foliage and sharpening details without artifacts or halos.

Luminar also lets photographers create their own workspaces with favorite tools. Users will find all the tools for texture, masking and the blending of layers. The Flex version comes with 51 different image enhancement filters along with access to more available for free download on Skylum’s website.

For details on all of Luminar Flex’s powers, visit the Skylum website. Luminar Flex is available for $59. Current Luminar users can receive the Flex plug-in for free.

It will work with Photoshop, Lightroom Classic (both for Windows and MacOS users), Photos for MacOS, Apple Aperture and Photoshop Elements (Mac only).