Apple video beards the hairy issue of web privacy

Apple is again using humor to get across a serious message. Its latest video has a young man using his iPhone to answer a personal question, and assures him that he isn’t being tracked while he’s doing so.

Watch it now:

The video, “Privacy on iPhone — The Answer,” is accompanied with the statement, “Your privacy matters. That’s why Safari limits sites from tracking you across the web. Privacy. That’s iPhone.”

It features a young man researching whether he’s old enough to begin shaving. This appears to be something he’s embarrassed asking about, but it might be an innocuous placeholder for other questions a 15-year-old might be shy about looking up.

The background is Muddy Water’s classic “Mannish Boy.”

Safari takes privacy seriously

In the recent release of iOS 12.2, Safari dropped the “Do Not Track” setting because web sites weren’t honoring it. However, the company had already put into place something much more effective.

Starting in Safari 11, Safari no longer required users to either block or not block all cookies. Instead, someone can turn on Intelligent Tracking Prevention and their browser will block just the cookies with cross-site tracking capabilities.

This setting is on by default. To confirm this, go to Settings > Safari and look for a toggle labeled Prevent Cross-Site Tracking.