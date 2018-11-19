Photographers who use the RAW Power software get a new slew of tools today with the release of a 2.0 version for both Mac and iOS.

RAW Power 2.0 brings new adjustments for chromatic aberration, perspective, a monochrome mixer and a new set of features that deepen the richness of photos called Enhance.

Users of RAW Power for Mac will be especially happy to see a time-saving batch editing feature. Working in a grid of photos, the user can apply presets, paste adjustments and generate JPEG previews of RAW files for multiples photos at a time.

RAW Power for iOS will have new pre-set looks plus affordable in-app purchases for different sets of editing tools.

Shooting in RAW can bring the highest quality to an image. A RAW file is an uncompressed image that stores far more information about light and color than a JPEG. Photographers who shoot RAW can make adjustments without degrading the image before saving it as a JPEG.

Apple gave iPhones shooters the ability to capture RAW images with the release of iOS 10 in 2016 and a number of photo imaging apps, including Adobe Lightroom Mobile, Halide and RAW Power offered tools to create photographs on-par in quality with more conventional digital cameras.

RAW Power was developed by the start-up Gentlemen Coders in 2016, a team that includes Nik Bhatt, the former director of Apple’s photo app teams. Gentlemen Coders also makes Exchange Blocker, an iOS app that blocks telemarketers pretending to call from a photo number similar to the user.

The MAC 2.0 version is available for a one-time purchase of $29.99 (an introductory price of $26.99 runs through November).

RAW Power for iOS 2.0 is a $2.99 download with two in-app purchases, each for $1.99, to bring additional editing tools.