Apple teams with Jimmy Kimmel to showcase emerging artists

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! is partnering up with Apple to help the streaming service give more exposure to new and emerging musical artists.

The two sides revealed today that the second iteration of Apple Music’s “Up Next” program will let bands and other musical acts perform on Kimmel’s stage. K-pop boy band NCT 127 will be the first group to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, marking the first time Apple has promoted Korean band for its tastemaker series.

You can already get an early glimpse of their new single:



NCT 127 will perform on October 8. The 10-member boy will also get a custom content package that includes a live-session EP and a filmed interview for Beats 1. Apple will also add NCT 127 to a number of its music and video playlists that promote new acts.

“We’ve been on board with NCT 127 for a few years now across Apple, and are excited to welcome them as our newest ‘Up Next’ artist, helping bring that K-Pop sound to the rest of the world,” Beats 1 host Ebro Darden told Billboard. “It’s a big day for us as we continue to spread love, music and unity across the globe through Apple Music.”

This is the first time that Apple’s “Up Next” series is branching out from the Apple Music app. Previous iterations of the series featured Khalid, 6lack and Daniel Caesar, all of whom went on to earn Grammy nominations.

Apple will put out a short film about the band on October 9 followed by an Apple Music exclusive video on October 12.