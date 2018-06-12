MacBook Pro 2017 suffers from SSD/logic board problem

The 13-inch Touch Bar-less MacBook Pro 2017 has a problem that requires the solid state drive and the logic board to be replaced if either one fails.

This warning comes from Apple, who notified its stores and authorized repair providers of the issue.

Unfortunately, exactly what the problem is remains something of a mystery. All that’s known is that Apple is telling repair techs that if the SSD or main logic board of the device has a problem, both should be swapped out.

“Apple has identified a specific population of MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports) units requiring both solid state drives and the main logic board to be replaced when either has a functional failure,” says the note to repair techs, according to MacRumors.

How many MacBook Pro units affected?

How often this is happening isn’t known, but clearly it’s enough of a problem that Apple is aware of it. And that is a bad sign, as units made in 2017 really shouldn’t already be having problems with their logic board and SSD.

The repair is covered by either either standard one-year warranty or AppleCare+.

This isn’t the only problem with the MacBook Pro. Several lawsuits are seeking class action status accusing Apple of using a defective keyboard design.