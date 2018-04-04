New Apple Pay ads promote the faster way to splash your cash

Apple has debuted a series of new eye-catching 12-second ads showing off the ease with which Apple Pay can be used.

Titled “Groceries,” “Coffee,” Kicks,” and “Grooming,” the ads are part of Apple’s continued drive to get users to adopt is mobile payments service. Check them out below.

Groceries

Grooming

Coffee

Kicks

Personally, I’m not a massive fan of the ads. Although they are fun and quirky, the quick sound cuts style of the ads looks strangely dated, reviving a popular editing style seen in the early 2000s. (Check out this comparable NSFW scene from Guy Ritchie’s movie Snatch.) After Apple’s brilliant Spike Jonze commercial for the HomePod, this is a step down.

Nonetheless, Apple’s doing the right thing by trying to raise awareness of Apple Pay. Recently, the company has been running a wide range of promotions to encourage fans to use Apple Pay — most of which can save you cash on common purchases.

Do you use Apple Pay?